Browns-Raiders game moved to Monday at 5 p.m.

The Browns' Week 15 game against the Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday.

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m., and the game will air on NFL Network.

The NFL announced Friday the game would be delayed by two days in the wake of the Browns losing 22 players to reserve/COVID-19 lists since Tuesday. The Browns currently have 23 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists, including 19 who were on the active roster. The group includes QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, G Wyatt Teller, Ss John Johnson III, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. and DT Malik McDowell.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive and has been self-isolating since Wednesday. Two other assistants — Ryan Cordell and T.C. McCartney — also tested positive.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL wrote in its official announcement.

"We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."

Statement from Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste:

"While our team and entire organization diligently prepared for tomorrow's game as initially scheduled, both from an on-field and fan-experience standpoint, we respect the NFL's decision to postpone our matchup against the Raiders to Monday at 5 p.m. ET. As always, our top priority is the health and well-being of our community, coaches, players, and their families, whether that is related to COVID-19 or player safety factors. Our team has consistently adhered to the league's COVID-19 protocols during the past two seasons, and we will continue to operate in a manner that meets and oftentimes exceeds the guidelines dictated by the league and its medical experts.

"We fully recognize the fluidity of the situation, including Browns personnel who may be available this week, and remain in constant communication with the NFL. The team conducted virtual meetings and a virtual walkthrough this morning and plan to hold a practice tomorrow at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as we continue to prepare for the Raiders game. Although we are unable to disclose specifics, we are fortunate that every member of our organization who has recently tested positive was vaccinated, the majority of which are currently asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.