Browns re-sign CB Brian Allen

Allen joined the Browns late in the 2020 season after the team signed him off the Bengals' practice squad. He was inactive for both playoff games.

Allen is 6-3, 200 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Utah. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2017, he has appeared in 17 career games between Pittsburgh (2017-18) and San Francisco (2020). Allen appeared in one game this season with San Francisco and also spent time on the 49ers and Bengals practice squads. Allen is a native of La Marque, Texas.