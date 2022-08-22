Browns reduce roster to 80 players

The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:
Waived:
P Joseph Charlton
S Luther Kirk IV
T Wyatt Miller
CB Parnell Motley
TE Marcus Santos-Silva
Miller is an undrafted free agent from Central Florida
The Browns' remaining centers include Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman
Day appeared in seven games with the Browns last season
Grant, a seventh-year veteran, suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday's practice
Kunaszyk has appeared in 26 games and totaled four tackles
Odom was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017
Bell, Walker and Wims will return for their first practices of training camp
Hill has served practice squad stints with the Chiefs, Eagles, Cardinals and 49ers