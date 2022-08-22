Transactions

Browns reduce roster to 80 players

The Browns have waived five players

Aug 22, 2022 at 05:11 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:

Waived:

P Joseph Charlton

S Luther Kirk IV

T Wyatt Miller

CB Parnell Motley

TE Marcus Santos-Silva

