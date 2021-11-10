Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.

Designated for return from injured reserve (1):

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 (1):

C Nick Harris

Signed to practice squad (2):

CB Herb Miller

RB Dexter Williams

Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick this season, has appeared in six games with five starts. He recorded 27 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and half of a sack. He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury on Oct. 19.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in seven career games (four with Tampa Bay in 2020 and three with Cleveland in 2021). The Florida Atlantic product appeared on special teams for the Browns in three games this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29.