Browns sign CB Herb Miller to active roster, designate C Nick Harris for return

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Sunday's game against the Steelers

Oct 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also designated C Nick Harris for return from injured reserve and waived T Alex Taylor. 

In addition, Browns run game coordinator and running backs coach Stump Mitchell will not be available to coach in Sunday's game against the Steelers and will be out indefinitely while he tends to a medical issue related to a previous knee injury. Browns coaching assistant Ryan Cordell will serve as interim running backs coach and senior offensive assistant Kevin Rogers will also assist with Mitchell's coaching duties until he is able to return.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in six career games (four with Tampa Bay in 2020 and two with Cleveland in 2021). The Florida Atlantic product appeared on special teams for the Browns in Week 6 and 7 and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads this season. Miller will wear No. 29. 

Harris has appeared in four games as a reserve this season. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 5. 

*A player on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

