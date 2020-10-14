Browns sign CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Jackson is 6-2, 207 pounds and is in his second NFL season out of UNLV. Initially signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Jackson has appeared in eight career games (all with the Browns). He saw action in the first two games this season and recorded one special teams tackle. He has spent the past three weeks on the Browns' practice squad. A native of Fort Myers, Fla., Jackson will wear No. 34.