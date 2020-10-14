Transactions

Presented by

Browns sign CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Cleveland's active roster is back to 53 players

Oct 14, 2020 at 02:03 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
101420_jackson

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Jackson is 6-2, 207 pounds and is in his second NFL season out of UNLV. Initially signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Jackson has appeared in eight career games (all with the Browns). He saw action in the first two games this season and recorded one special teams tackle. He has spent the past three weeks on the Browns' practice squad. A native of Fort Myers, Fla., Jackson will wear No. 34.

Related Content

news

Browns sign TE Jordan Franks and T Timon Parris to practice squad

Cleveland adds former Bengals TE, Washington T to practice squad
news

Browns activate TE David Njoku, elevate DT Joey Ivie

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game
news

Browns designate TE David Njoku for return, sign WR Taywan Taylor

Cleveland makes roster moves as the team returns to practice
news

Browns place WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve

Hodge suffered a hamstring injury in pre-game warmups Sunday
news

Browns place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve

Cleveland's Pro Bowl RB expected to miss several weeks with knee injury
news

Browns sign WR Ryan Switzer to practice squad

Cleveland adds former Steelers pass-catcher, returner to practice squad
news

Browns sign RB Dontrell Hilliard to active roster

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since 2018
news

Browns sign S Jovante Moffatt to active roster

Cleveland makes roster moves as it shifts focus to Week 4
news

Browns elevate CB A.J. Green to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game
news

Browns sign K Matthew McCrane, DE Jalen Jelks to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before Wednesday's practice
news

Browns sign TE Kyle Markway to practice squad

Cleveland has 15 of 16 spots filled on practice squad

Advertising