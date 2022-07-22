Transactions

Browns sign DT Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey is the team’s final player of its nine 2022 draft picks to sign

Jul 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com
The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Perrion Winfrey. Winfrey is the club's final player of its nine 2022 draft picks to sign.

Perrion Winfrey | DT | Oklahoma

4th round (No. 108 overall)

An All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the league's head coaches in 2020 and 2021, while also receiving the same honors from the Associated Press in 2021…Voted the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl MVP…Started 20 of 23 games at Oklahoma from 2020-21, posting 42 tackles, six sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble…Started all 12 games he played in during the 2021 season and totaled 23 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble…Compiled 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his two seasons (2018-19) at junior college, Iowa Western, before transferring to Oklahoma…First name pronounced PAIR-ee-ahn…Native of Maywood, Ill. and attended Lake Park High School.

