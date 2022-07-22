Browns sign DT Perrion Winfrey

An All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the league's head coaches in 2020 and 2021, while also receiving the same honors from the Associated Press in 2021…Voted the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl MVP…Started 20 of 23 games at Oklahoma from 2020-21, posting 42 tackles, six sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble…Started all 12 games he played in during the 2021 season and totaled 23 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble…Compiled 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his two seasons (2018-19) at junior college, Iowa Western, before transferring to Oklahoma…First name pronounced PAIR-ee-ahn…Native of Maywood, Ill. and attended Lake Park High School.