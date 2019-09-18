Transactions

Browns sign G Malcolm Pridgeon to practice squad

Sep 18, 2019 at 09:51 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed G Malcolm Pridgeon to their practice squad.

Pridgeon (6-6, 331) is a guard out of Ohio State, who originally signed with the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent in 2019. Before he was waived during final roster cuts, Pridgeon started one of four preseason games for the Texans. As a Buckeye, he played in every game from 2017-18 and helped the program win back-to-back Big Ten Conference titles. Pridgeon is a product of Central Islip, N.Y.

The Browns have now filled all of their practice squad slots after one opened on Monday with RB Elijah McGuire being promoted to the 53-man roster.

Related Content

news

Browns sign LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The 2nd-round draft pick is the 6th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign TE Connor Davis

Cleveland makes a roster move as the offseason program continues
news

Browns sign DT Tommy Togiai

The 4th-round DT is the 5th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign T James Hudson III

The 4th-round pick out of Cincinnati is the 4th member of the 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns claim K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin spent time with the Jaguars and Jets in 2020
news

Browns sign DT Damion Square

9-year veteran gives Cleveland more depth in the middle of D-Line
news

Browns add 6 players to roster

Cleveland's roster grows to 89 following latest moves
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson

Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
news

Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Former No. 1 overall pick gives the Browns another option off the edge
news

Browns re-sign CB Brian Allen

Allen joined the team late in the 2020 season
news

Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012
Advertising