Browns sign G Malcolm Pridgeon to practice squad

Pridgeon (6-6, 331) is a guard out of Ohio State, who originally signed with the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent in 2019. Before he was waived during final roster cuts, Pridgeon started one of four preseason games for the Texans. As a Buckeye, he played in every game from 2017-18 and helped the program win back-to-back Big Ten Conference titles. Pridgeon is a product of Central Islip, N.Y.