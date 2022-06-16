Transactions

Browns sign K Cade York

The Browns have signed 8 of their 9 2022 draft picks

Jun 16, 2022 at 01:14 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed K Cade York. York is the club's eighth of its nine 2022 draft picks to sign.

Cade York | K | Louisiana State

4th round (No. 124 overall)

Highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since 2016…Selected Second Team All-SEC by coaches in 2021 as a junior, connecting on 15-of-18 field goals and all 39 PATs to reach a streak of 118 consecutive PATs made, a new school record…Appeared in all 10 games, earning second team All-America honors and first team All-SEC distinction, as a sophomore in 2020…Connected on 18-of-21 field goals and 36-of-36 on PATs…His 18 field goals led the SEC, while his 85.7 field goal percentage ranked No. 3 in the league…Played in 15 games and converted on 21-of-27 field goal attempts for 77.8 percent and was 89-of-93 on point-after touchdowns as a freshman in 2019…Led the nation in PATs (89) and finished second in country in scoring (152)…His 152 points were the most by a kicker in college football in 2019 and trailed only Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor for points scored (156)…He set the SEC record for points by kicking (152) and broke the league mark for PATs made (89) to earn second team All-SEC from the AP and was a member of the Freshman All-SEC team…Native of McKinney, Texas and attended Prosper High School.

