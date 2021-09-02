Browns sign K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns signed K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to their practice squad. The team has one practice squad opening remaining of its 16 spots.
Naggar (5-11, 193) is an undrafted free agent that signed to the New York Jets out of SMU. Naggar began his collegiate career at Texas (2016-19) before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season. The 2020 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year made 17 of his 21 field goals (81.0%) and 43 of 46 extra points (93.5) last season. Naggar is a native of Arlington, Texas.
Steckler (6-5, 305) is a first-year player who originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 from Northern Illinois. After spending the 2020 offseason with the Saints, he later served time on the New England Patriots' practice squad for the second half of the season (Weeks 8-17). Steckler hails from Two Rivers, Wis.