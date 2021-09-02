Browns sign K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns signed K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to their practice squad. The team has one practice squad opening remaining of its 16 spots.

Naggar (5-11, 193) is an undrafted free agent that signed to the New York Jets out of SMU. Naggar began his collegiate career at Texas (2016-19) before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season. The 2020 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year made 17 of his 21 field goals (81.0%) and 43 of 46 extra points (93.5) last season. Naggar is a native of Arlington, Texas.