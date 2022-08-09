Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk, waive LB Silas Kelly

The Browns made the following roster moves:
- Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- Kunaszyk (6-3, 230) is a fourth-year player out of California. He was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent his rookie campaign with the club before serving the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders (2020-21). Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 26 games and totaled four tackles. Kunaszyk is a native of Sacramento, Calif. and will wear No. 51.
- Waived LB Silas Kelly with an injury designation