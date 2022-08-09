Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk, waive LB Silas Kelly

Kunaszyk has appeared in 26 games and totaled four tackles

Aug 09, 2022 at 05:33 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
080922_Transactions

The Browns made the following roster moves:

  • Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  • Kunaszyk (6-3, 230) is a fourth-year player out of California. He was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent his rookie campaign with the club before serving the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders (2020-21). Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 26 games and totaled four tackles. Kunaszyk is a native of Sacramento, Calif. and will wear No. 51.
  • Waived LB Silas Kelly with an injury designation

Related Content

news

Browns sign DE Chris Odom, place DE Stephen Weatherly on injured reserve

Odom was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017

news

Browns activate David Bell, Anthony Walker Jr. and Javon Wims

Bell, Walker and Wims will return for their first practices of training camp

news

Browns sign CB Lavert Hill, waive CB Reggie Robinson II

Hill has served practice squad stints with the Chiefs, Eagles, Cardinals and 49ers

news

Browns sign WR Daylen Baldwin, waive S Nate Meadors

Baldwin is a rookie WR from Michigan

news

Browns activate OT Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

The Browns also waived WR Isaiah Weston with an injury designation and signed WR Derrick Dillon

news

Browns claim S Jovante Moffatt

Moffatt spent the last two seasons with the Browns after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020

news

Browns place Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin on active/PUP, make other roster moves

The Browns placed two players on the active/PUP list and three other on non-football injury/illness lists

news

Browns sign QB Josh Rosen

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in 2018, has thrown for 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 career games

news

Browns place WR David Bell on Active/PUP

Bell was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Browns sign DT Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey is the team's final player of its nine 2022 draft picks to sign

news

Browns agree to trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Cleveland to acquire a conditional 2024 draft pick from Carolina.

Advertising