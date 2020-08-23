Browns sign LB Malcolm Smith

Smith is 6-0, 225 pounds and in his eighth NFL season out of Southern California. Originally a seventh round pick by Seattle in 2011, Smith has appeared in 104 regular season games with the Seahawks (2011-14) Raiders (2015-16), 49ers (2017-18), Jaguars (2019) and Cowboys (2019). He has 295 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, six sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Smith was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII after totaling 10 tackles, one fumble recovery and an interception for a touchdown during Seattle's 43-8 victory.