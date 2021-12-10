Transactions

Browns sign P Dustin Colquitt

The veteran punter is in his 17th NFL season

Dec 10, 2021 at 09:36 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
121021_colquitt

The Cleveland Browns have signed P Dustin Colquitt.

Colquitt is 6-3, 210 pounds and in his 17th NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 draft, Colquitt spent 15 seasons (2005-19) in Kansas City before spending time in Pittsburgh (2020), Jacksonville (2020) and Atlanta (2021). He has appeared in 250 career regular season games and recorded 1,171 punts with a 44.9 average and 477 inside the 20. Colquitt has been selected to two Pro Bowls and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. He appeared in six games with the Falcons this season and booted 23 punts for a 47.7 average. His brother, Britton, spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Browns. He will wear No. 2.

