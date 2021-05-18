Browns sign T James Hudson III

Played in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2019-20 after transferring from Michigan (2017-18)…Received 2020 first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors…Helped bookend an offensive line which was tabbed as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award…Cincinnati averaged an AAC-best 5.6 yards per carry in 2020 and ran for 212.4 yards per game on the ground…Cincinnati allowed an AAC-low nine sacks during the regular season in 2020…Played in one game in 2019, but sat out the remainder of the season after having a hardship waiver denied following his transfer from Michigan…Native of Toledo, Ohio.