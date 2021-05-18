Transactions

Browns sign T James Hudson III

The 4th-round pick out of Cincinnati is the 4th member of the 2021 draft class to sign

May 18, 2021 at 12:33 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
051821_hudsonarticle

The Cleveland Browns have signed T James Hudson III. He's the fourth of the club's eight 2021 draft picks to sign. 

James Hudson III | T | Cincinnati

4th round (No. 110 overall)

Played in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2019-20 after transferring from Michigan (2017-18)…Received 2020 first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors…Helped bookend an offensive line which was tabbed as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award…Cincinnati averaged an AAC-best 5.6 yards per carry in 2020 and ran for 212.4 yards per game on the ground…Cincinnati allowed an AAC-low nine sacks during the regular season in 2020…Played in one game in 2019, but sat out the remainder of the season after having a hardship waiver denied following his transfer from Michigan…Native of Toledo, Ohio.

Related Content

news

Browns claim K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin spent time with the Jaguars and Jets in 2020
news

Browns sign DT Damion Square

9-year veteran gives Cleveland more depth in the middle of D-Line
news

Browns add 6 players to roster

Cleveland's roster grows to 89 following latest moves
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson

Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
news

Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Former No. 1 overall pick gives the Browns another option off the edge
news

Browns re-sign CB Brian Allen

Allen joined the team late in the 2020 season
news

Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012
news

Browns sign versatile CB Troy Hill

Hill, a Youngstown native, has shined in the slot and on the outside since entering the NFL
news

Browns sign Anthony Walker, a 'smart, tough' linebacker

Former Colts starter has racked up 321 tackles over the past 3 seasons
news

K Cody Parkey, WR JoJo Natson, LB Elijah Lee set to return for 2021 season

Cleveland retains 3 more of its players from 2020
Advertising