Browns sign TE Jordan Franks and T Timon Parris to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Jordan Franks and T Timon Parris to their practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released TE Kyle Markway from its practice squad.

Franks, 6-4, 246 pounds, is a 2018 undrafted free agent signing by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Central Florida. Franks appeared in six games for the Bengals in 2018 and spent the entire 2019 season on the team's practice squad, before he was waived during final roster cuts this year. Franks most recently spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, but was released last month. The Wakulla, Fla. native has registered two catches for 37 yards in his career.