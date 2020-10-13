Transactions

Presented by

Browns sign TE Jordan Franks and T Timon Parris to practice squad

Cleveland adds former Bengals TE, Washington T to practice squad

Oct 13, 2020 at 01:18 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Jordan Franks and T Timon Parris to their practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released TE Kyle Markway from its practice squad.

Franks, 6-4, 246 pounds, is a 2018 undrafted free agent signing by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Central Florida. Franks appeared in six games for the Bengals in 2018 and spent the entire 2019 season on the team's practice squad, before he was waived during final roster cuts this year. Franks most recently spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, but was released last month. The Wakulla, Fla. native has registered two catches for 37 yards in his career.

Parris, 6-6, 315 pounds, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook and signed with Washington in 2018. He appeared in four games with Washington, before he was released during final roster cuts this year. Most recently, the Floral Park, N.Y. native spent time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad, but was waived last month.

Related Content

news

Browns activate TE David Njoku, elevate DT Joey Ivie

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game
news

Browns designate TE David Njoku for return, sign WR Taywan Taylor

Cleveland makes roster moves as the team returns to practice
news

Browns place WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve

Hodge suffered a hamstring injury in pre-game warmups Sunday
news

Browns place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve

Cleveland's Pro Bowl RB expected to miss several weeks with knee injury
news

Browns sign WR Ryan Switzer to practice squad

Cleveland adds former Steelers pass-catcher, returner to practice squad
news

Browns sign RB Dontrell Hilliard to active roster

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since 2018
news

Browns sign S Jovante Moffatt to active roster

Cleveland makes roster moves as it shifts focus to Week 4
news

Browns elevate CB A.J. Green to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game
news

Browns sign K Matthew McCrane, DE Jalen Jelks to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before Wednesday's practice
news

Browns sign TE Kyle Markway to practice squad

Cleveland has 15 of 16 spots filled on practice squad
news

Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move before the home opener

Advertising