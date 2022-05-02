Transactions

Browns sign TE Marcus Santos-Silva

Santos-Silva played basketball for two years at Texas Tech

May 02, 2022 at 04:52 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following transaction:

Signed (1):

TE Marcus Santos-Silva

Santos-Silva (6-6, 261) enters his rookie season in 2022, following a two-year basketball career at Texas Tech (2020-22). Santos-Silva completed his career with 1,244 points, 957 rebounds and 61 blocked shots. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2022, accruing 175 points, 29 blocked shots and 151 rebounds. The Taunton, Mass. native originally transferred to Texas Tech after three years (2017-20) at VCU.

