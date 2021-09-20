Browns sign TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to their practice squad. The make room on the roster, the team released T Jordan Steckler from the practice squad and waived WR Davion Davis, who was on reserve/suspended.

Forristall (6-5, 245) is an undrafted rookie who spent the first week of the season on the Titans' practice squad. The Alabama product appeared in 54 games with the Crimson Tide from 2016-20. He posted 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall hails from Cartersville, Ga.