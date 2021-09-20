Transactions

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves heading into Week 3

Sep 20, 2021 at 02:35 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to their practice squad. The make room on the roster, the team released T Jordan Steckler from the practice squad and waived WR Davion Davis, who was on reserve/suspended.

Forristall (6-5, 245) is an undrafted rookie who spent the first week of the season on the Titans' practice squad. The Alabama product appeared in 54 games with the Crimson Tide from 2016-20. He posted 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall hails from Cartersville, Ga. 

Hoge is a 6-5, 306-pound undrafted rookie who originally signed with the New York Jets out of Brigham Young. He began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, making appearances in six games before transferring to Brigham Young in 2017. He played in 26 games with the Cougars and is a native of Pocatello, Idaho.

