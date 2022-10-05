Transactions

Browns sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Brown rejoins the Browns after spending 2018 on the club’s practice squad and appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019

Oct 05, 2022 at 04:48 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to their active roster.

Brown (6-6, 258) is in his fifth NFL season out of Oregon. He re-joins the Browns after spending 2018 on the club's practice squad and appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019. Originally an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2017, Brown has seen action in 42 career games with 31 starts and recorded 46 receptions for 433 yards with two touchdowns. He appeared in three games with Houston in 2022 and recorded seven receptions for 72 yards. He is a native of Lyndhurst, Ohio and attended Brush High School.

