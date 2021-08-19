Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

Ward (5'9, 175 pounds) is a first-year player out of Hawaii who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. He was waived before final roster cuts and spent the 2020 season on the Cardinals' practice squad. Ward appeared in 29 career games for the Rainbow Warriors and tallied 116 catches for 1,999 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns after joining the team as a walk-on in July 2018 after transferring from Tyler Junior College. He is a native of Waco, Texas.