Transactions

Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

Cleveland makes a roster move before Thursday's joint practice with the Giants

Aug 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Browns on Thursday signed WR JoJo Ward. In a corresponding move, the Browns terminated the contract of DT Damion Square.

Ward (5'9, 175 pounds) is a first-year player out of Hawaii who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. He was waived before final roster cuts and spent the 2020 season on the Cardinals' practice squad. Ward appeared in 29 career games for the Rainbow Warriors and tallied 116 catches for 1,999 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns after joining the team as a walk-on in July 2018 after transferring from Tyler Junior College. He is a native of Waco, Texas.

