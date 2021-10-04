Browns sign WR Lawrence Cager to practice squad

Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound second year player out of Georgia. He signed to the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the first 10 weeks on the Jets' practice squad before signing to the active roster during Week 13. He has totaled 35 receiving yards on two catches, all in his NFL debut and first start in Week 3 against Indianapolis after getting elevated from the practice squad for Weeks 3 and 4. Cager spent his first four years of college at Miami (Fla.) before transferring as a grad student to Georgia in 2019, finishing his career with 78 receptions for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns. Cager hails from Baltimore, Md.