Browns to host five active duty and retired military members from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

As part of Browns Salute to Service efforts, the Browns and United Airlines, Official Airline and Community Development Partner, are proud to host five active duty and retired military members from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Walter Reed is a premier military academic health center that provides innovative patient-centered care and advances medical readiness, education and research for service members.

Anita Zanders-Lewis, E-6 Clifford Brown, Capitan Andrew Hairston, First Sergeant Gary Johnson, and Sergeant First Class Jonathan Cortez-Guzman will arrive in Cleveland on Saturday night with a unique welcome at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport before attending Sunday's matchup with Detroit.

E-6 Clifford Brown is an Ohio native who grew up in the East Cleveland area and is looking forward to returning home to attend his first Browns game. First Sergeant Gary Johnson is also a big fan, excited to attend his first NFL game this Sunday.

Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower, and connect the nation's service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with non-profits and organizations that support the military community in the United States and across the world. The NFL extends its appreciation of the military community through special moments of recognition at games and events, as well as visits to military bases both domestically and internationally throughout the year.

