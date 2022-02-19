Browns to host High School Showcase for local high school football players

Coaches from Division II, Division III, Junior Colleges and NAIA colleges have all been invited to observe the workouts

Feb 19, 2022 at 09:42 AM
The Browns will host local high school football players looking to advance their careers to the college level with a High School Showcase taking place April 2 at the Browns Training Facility at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The showcase, which is in association with Xenith & Gatorade, will feature combine-style testing as well as position-specific drills, which includes passing, route running, lineman work, agility drills, plus much more. Participants will be divided into four separate sessions, and coaches from Division II, Division III, Junior Colleges and NAIA colleges have all been invited to observe the workouts.

Participants will be provided with a Nike T-shirt upon check-in and are asked to wear football cleats or turf cleats and black or brown shorts.

To register, use this link.

Session 1

Date: April 2, 2022

Time: 8:00am-9:00am (KICKERS & PUNTERS ONLY)

Location: Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Cost: $55

Session 2

Date: April 2, 2022

Time: 9:00am-12:30pm

Location: Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Cost: $55

Session 3

Date: April 2, 2022

Time: 12:30pm-4:00pm

Location: Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Cost: $55

Session 4

Date: April 2, 2022

Time: 4:00pm-7:30pm

Location: Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Cost: $55

