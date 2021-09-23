Browns to induct Josh Cribbs, D'Qwell Jackson, Bill Nelsen and Webster Slaughter as Legends during Alumni Weekend

As the Browns continue their celebration of the team's 75th anniversary, Cleveland will once again host its annual Alumni Weekend, highlighted by the induction of four new Browns Legends. D'Qwell Jackson and Bill Nelsen will be honored as members of the 2021 class, along with Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter from the 2020 class, during halftime of Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.
More than 80 treasured Browns Legends and alumni will be joined by Browns leadership and staff as they reunite in Northeast Ohio. To kick off the festivities, the group will gather at Westwood Country Club for a special alumni golf outing. Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Haslam Sports Group Partner JW Johnson will open the morning event with a quick message to share the team's appreciation and welcome alumni
On Saturday, Browns Legends, alumni and team leadership will attend the Browns Legends Induction Dinner at FirstEnergy Stadium. Please note that the private event is closed to media.
Cleveland Browns Legends:
Class of 2001*
Gene Hickerson, Bernie Kosar, Michael Dean Perry, Greg Pruitt, Ray Renfro
Class of 2002
Clay Matthews, Brian Sipe, Mac Speedie
Class of 2003
Hanford Dixon, Bob Gain, Dick Schafrath
Class of 2004
Gary Collins, Mike Pruitt, Tommy James, Dub Jones
Class of 2005
Frank Minnifield, Frank Ryan, Jerry Sherk, Jim Ray Smith
Class of 2006
Earnest Byner, Doug Dieken, Jim Houston, Walt Michaels
Class of 2007
Don Cockroft, Horace Gillom, Bill Glass, Kevin Mack
Class of 2008
Walter Johnson, Warren Lahr, Eric Metcalf, Paul Wiggin
Class of 2010
Cody Risien, John Wooten
Class of 2011
Vince Costello, Tom DeLeone
Class of 2012
Ernie Green, Clarence Scott
Class of 2013
Galen Fiss, Abe Gibron
Class of 2014
Robert E. Jackson, Milt Morin
Class of 2015
Don Colo, Bob Golic
Class of 2016
Dick Ambrose, Thom Darden
Class of 2017
Bernie Parrish, Tony Adamle
Class of 2018
Erich Barnes, Eddie Johnson
Class of 2020
Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter
Class of 2021
D'Qwell Jackson, Bill Nelsen
- Browns Pro Football Hall of Famers were automatically inducted in 2001
Alumni Weekend schedule:
10th Annual Cleveland Browns Alumni Golf Outing
Friday (8:30 a.m.)
Westwood Country Club
22625 Detroit Road
Rocky River, OH 44116
Cleveland Browns Legends Induction Dinner*
Saturday
FirstEnergy Stadium
*Event is private for alumni and is not open to the public or media members
Cleveland Browns Legends Induction Ceremony
Browns-Browns halftime (1 p.m. kickoff)
Halftime presentation of 2020 Browns Legends Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter and 2021 Browns Legends D'Qwell Jackson and Webster Slaughter
FirstEnergy Stadium
100 Alfred Lerner Way
Cleveland, OH 44114