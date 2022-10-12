How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream  New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022

Oct 12, 2022 at 04:45 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440_W6

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 2-3 and coming off a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. The Patriots are 2-3 and coming off a 29-0 win over the Lions.
  • The Patriots lead the all-time regular season series, 13-12. The Browns lost the last game, 45-7, in Week 10 on Nov. 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Stop the Skid - The Browns are looking to end a two-game losing streak, which is just the second losing streak the Browns have had under Kevin Stefanski since he became head coach in 2020.
  • The Rushing Leader - RB Nick Chubb enters Week 6 as the league's leading rusher with 593 yards, a 60-yard lead over Giants RB Saquon Barkley in second. Chubb has topped 100 rushing yards in four of the first five games.
  • Just One More - DE Myles Garrett is still just one sack away from passing Clay Matthews (62) as the Browns' all-time career sacks leader.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Jets at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 18, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7, 2022

news

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 21, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Jan. 10, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25, 2021

Advertising