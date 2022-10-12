Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 2-3 and coming off a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. The Patriots are 2-3 and coming off a 29-0 win over the Lions.
- The Patriots lead the all-time regular season series, 13-12. The Browns lost the last game, 45-7, in Week 10 on Nov. 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Stop the Skid - The Browns are looking to end a two-game losing streak, which is just the second losing streak the Browns have had under Kevin Stefanski since he became head coach in 2020.
- The Rushing Leader - RB Nick Chubb enters Week 6 as the league's leading rusher with 593 yards, a 60-yard lead over Giants RB Saquon Barkley in second. Chubb has topped 100 rushing yards in four of the first five games.
- Just One More - DE Myles Garrett is still just one sack away from passing Clay Matthews (62) as the Browns' all-time career sacks leader.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
