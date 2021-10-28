Browns vs. Steelers: Need to Know Game Day Information

GAME DAY INFORMATION
TICKET OFFICE OPENS: 9:00 AM | GATES OPEN: 11:00 AM | KICKOFF: 1:00 PM
The Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game is presented by 7UP.
Printed tickets are not available, and screenshots of tickets will not work for stadium entry.
Please remember, FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue.
MOBILE TICKETING & ENTRY INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM
EXPRESS ACCESS INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM
Free to all fans with a valid game ticket, and new to FirstEnergy Stadium, Express Access uses facial authentication technology for a touchless, quick, and more convenient entry into the stadium. After successfully enrolling, you won't need to scan mobile tickets at the gate. Simply walk up to a Wicket tablet, your face will be recognized, and you'll head right into the stadium. Learn more or enroll now.
MOBILE TICKETING
If you don't enroll in Express Access, your phone is your game ticket. Access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app.
Once downloaded, log in to your Browns account with the Account Manager link to access your mobile tickets. You are encouraged to add your tickets to your mobile wallet at least 24 hours prior to the game.
TRANSFERRING YOUR TICKETS
You will want to transfer any of your tickets directly to your recipient prior to arriving at the gate. After logging into the Browns mobile app, select the "Transfer" button and send tickets directly to them.
GATE ENTRY INFORMATION FOR SUITE, PREMIUM & CLUB MEMBERS
In addition to the general admission entry locations at FirstEnergy Stadium, there are several exclusive options for entry into the stadium for Suite, Draft Room, KeyBank Club, TCP Lighting Club, 7UP City Club, and Moen Lake Club Members. Click here to see these exclusive entry options on a stadium map.
QUESTIONS?
If you have any further questions regarding mobile tickets click here or contact us via email at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or phone at 440-891-5050. For ticketing questions at the stadium, visit the Ticket Office located on the south side of the stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.
DIRECTIONS, TRAFFIC & PARKING
INGRESS (PRE-GAME) TRAFFIC PATTERNS
- Road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff
- During this time, all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90)
EGRESS (PRE-GAME THROUGH POST-GAME) TRAFFIC PATTERNS
- Vehicular traffic exiting all Browns pass holder parking lots will be directed to access SR-2 East through the West 3rdStreet Parking Lot in the Port. Via SR-2 East vehicles will be able to access I-90 East and West, I-77 South and I-71 South
For more detailed information on game day road closures and adjusted traffic routes click here.
PARKING
Parking will be available in nearby lots and garages. We encourage you to reserve your parking space in advance at nearby parking garages and lots through ParkMobile.
Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located immediately around the stadium are pass-only lots, outside of ADA needs (as space permits). No cash parking is available in these locations, including the North Coast Harbor Lot and Dock 32.
ENTERTAINMENT
DAWG POUND DRIVE
Join us on Dawg Pound Drive before the game! We will have live music, food, games, and many other family-friendly activities. Below information is subject to change.
- TIME: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Free Admission
- LOCATION: Alfred Lerner Way, south side of FirstEnergy Stadium
- DJ: DJ B
- FOOD TRUCKS: Cocky's Bagels and Just Wing N It
- PARTNER ACTIVATIONS:
- CrossCountry Mortgage: As the official mortgage partner of the Cleveland Browns, our CrossCountry Mortgage Hype Cam experience will be on Dawg Pound Drive, giving dawgs opportunities to enter sweepstakes, win tickets and prizes throughout the season!
- Universal Windows Direct: Stop by the Universal Windows Direct tent, or text 55355, for your chance to win a whole house of windows!
- Audacy: Put on your best game face at the 92.3 The Fan's photo booth! Grab some props and show your game day spirit with family and friends! Photos are free and made available for download at www.923TheFan.com!
- ESPN: Stop by the ESPN Cleveland Tent and give your best Dawg Pound Energy on our Fan Cam brought to you by Elk & Elk! Plus, we are giving away the chance to win some cool prizes!
- Bridgestone: Swing by the Bridgestone tent to enter into a drawing to win a $400 gift card!
- Oakley: So you think you can dance? Stop by Oakley's tent to take part in the TikTok dance competition. While you're there, you can also shop in-stock Oakley sunglasses!
GAME DAY THEME: Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network.
During the game, the Browns will highlight the A_Stay in the Game!_ Network by showcasing the impact of education and school attendance, as well as recognizing districts, schools and students who have been exemplary in leading the attendance efforts in Ohio. Brittan Berry, wife of Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, will be among those featured as she shares how she and her family overcame challenges and remained fully committed to a strong education, ultimately leading to a degree from Harvard and MBA from Yale.
GAME ENTERTAINMENT
- NATIONAL ANTHEM: Brian Johnson, Music Teacher at Akron Public School
- COLOR GUARD: Marines Recruiting Station Cleveland
- DAWG POUND CAPTAIN: Frank Stams, Cleveland Browns Alumnus
- HALFTIME: Dawg Pound Spelling Bee
SEASON TICKET MEMBERS
Your Season Ticket Member Benefit Card is accessible in the Browns mobile app on the Tickets tab! Scan your Benefit Card for all stadium purchases to be entered for a chance to win a signed Nick Chubb Jersey. Click here for a step-by-step on accessing your Benefit Card.
BROWNS MERCHANDISE & MEMORABILIA
BROWNS PRO SHOP
Commemorate your game day experience by purchasing exclusive limited edition items from the Cleveland Browns 75th Anniversary Collection. The game day special available Sunday at every Pro Shop location is the Browns vs. Steelers matchup tee specially priced at $24.95.
When you buy from FirstEnergy Stadium's Pro Shop, you are helping support the community. Since April 2017, the team has donated 100% of its net proceeds from sales within the stadium's Pro Shop to benefit Browns Give Back's commitment to education and youth football. The Browns are the only NFL team to donate all of its Pro Shop net proceeds to community initiatives.
The Pro Shop is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way, south side of the stadium, next to the ticket office. Sunday the Pro Shop is open to the public from 9:00 AM to 30 minutes following the end of the game to ticketed fans.
BROWNS MEMORABILIA AUCTION BOOTHS
Courtesy of Ohio Sports Group, Browns memorabilia will be up for auction at each home game, including pieces representing past and present players and moments.
Auction booths are located near Section 113 and 138 on the main concourse and Section 308 and Section 332 for the 7UP City Club and the Moen Lake Club, respectively. Auctions start when gates open and bidding closes at the beginning of the 3rd quarter.
BROWNS GIVE BACK - 50/50 RAFFLE
The 50/50 raffle supports kids in the community and 100% of the net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Stay in the Game! Network and Cleveland-based nonprofit Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K). Both programs aim to increase school attendance and keep kids in school every day so they can succeed in the classroom and in life. Learn more about these programs by visiting Stay in the Game website and SC4K.org.
WHERE TO PURCHASE 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS
- You can purchase mobile raffle tickets on your phone at Browns5050.com or in the Browns mobile app while you are in the stadium and in certain areas of downtown Cleveland
- Kiosks are located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. Click here for kiosk locations
- Uniformed sellers will be onsite at Dawg Pound Drive, at select tailgate lots prior to kickoff, and located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game
For more information about the 50/50 raffle click here.
OTHER INFORMATION
STADIUM WIFI BROUGHT TO YOU BY CDW
Join 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required)
INTERACTIVE STADIUM MAP ON THE BROWNS MOBILE APP
To help you move through the concourses and efficiently find your favorite concessions items, closest restrooms, guest services locations and more, you can use the interactive stadium map on the Browns mobile app. You can access the map by tapping 'featured' or 'tickets' then 'interactive stadium map'.
FIRSTENERGY STADIUM CLEAR BAG POLICY
Backpacks, fanny packs and purses are not allowed in the stadium. Items permitted: clear plastic totes, one-gallon clear plastic storage bag, small clutch bag the size of your hand. View the full clear bag policy.
BAG CHECK
Bags that do not meet the FirstEnergy Stadium's clear bag qualifications may be taken to the Bag Check Tents located at the southwest gate or in the northeast corner outside the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 (card only) contribution to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, which manages the Bag Check Tent. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
In accordance with the NFL's security guidelines, fans entering FirstEnergy Stadium will be screened for banned objects. View a list of prohibited items.
HEALTH & SAFETY
- No mask mandate, but the CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status
- The CDC also recommends mask use for unvaccinated individuals in outdoor spaces where physical distancing is impossible
- As our medical partners at University Hospitals have shared, the vaccine is the single best way to combat the pandemic and is critical to keeping our team, families, and the entire Northeast Ohio community as safe as possible
- For the health and safety of all, please don't attend if you have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to game day, or unless you are fully vaccinated, you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have been symptomatic within the prior 14 days