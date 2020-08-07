Browns Wake-Up: Just 1 more week until the 1st full-team practice

The best way to follow along is by tuning into "Browns Live: Training Camp," the live two-hour show on all of the team's media platforms that will offer fans an exclusive close-up view of practices. It will be highlighted by in-depth football analysis from hosts Nathan Zegura and Josh Cribbs, sights and sounds from the field and interviews with players, coaches and alumni while also giving fans the ability to ask questions, share comments and participate with partner promotions and giveaways.