Browns Wake-Up: Unique offseason ends with same, tough decisions

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

From 80 to 53 in 22.

That's what teams around the league have been tasked to do Saturday, as rosters must drop to 53 players by 4 p.m. These are tough decisions during normal years, but there are so many more variables at play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no in-person offseason program, no preseason games and a delayed start to training camp, teams still must do what they've always done eight days before the first NFL Sunday.

The Browns held their first training camp type practice Aug. 14. They were in pads a few days later. On Saturday, 22 days since that first training camp practice, they'll be down to 53.

The process, though, hasn't changed despite so much else changing around it.

"I think your idea of the 53 evolves over the last couple of weeks," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. You kind of have a baseline of what you think. You get a couple practices in last week and maybe adjust a player here or there. Like I told you, I think we evaluate these guys every day at every meeting and every opportunity on the grass. 

Here's what else you need to know before a big Saturday in Berea.

