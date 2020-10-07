Building the Browns

Building the Browns: "A Winning Start" premieres TONIGHT at 9 p.m.

Oct 07, 2020 at 11:23 AM
On Wednesday's episode of Building the Browns, go behind the scenes as the Browns rebound from a tough start to the season in a big way with three consecutive wins. On the field, you'll hear from Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, Kevin Stefanski and more. Behind the scenes, you'll see everything that went into readying FirstEnergy Stadium to be the safest possible place for fans to watch the Browns score victories over the Bengals and Washington. Also featured in this week's episode is a deep dive into how the team has adjusted how it travels to road games with a whole slew of new protocols and procedures. Wyatt Teller, who has emerged as one of the league's top guards, also goes under the spotlight after another big-time performance against the Cowboys.

The episode premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel. Click here to watch the previous episodes from this season.

