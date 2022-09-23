By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves to 5th on Browns' all-time rushing list with another big game

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 29-17 victory over the Steelers.
5,157 — Career rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who moved into fifth all-time in Browns history. He passed Kevin Mack (5,123) and sits 339 yards away from Greg Pruitt (5,496), who is in fourth.
3 — That's how many points the Steelers scored in the second half Thursday, a big step in the right direction for a Browns defense that surrendered too many big plays Sunday against the Jets and struggled a bit in the first half against the Steelers.
109.6 — QB rating for Jacoby Brissett, his best yet in 2022. Brissett was efficient once again, completing 21-of-31 passes for 220 yards and two TDs.
101 — Yards for WR Amari Cooper, marking the second straight game he's hit that total. On Thursday, he did it with two fewer receptions, as he posted a handful of big plays in the win.
1 — Third downs converted by the Steelers offense. The Browns stuffed them eight other times.
9 — Receptions for TE David Njoku, a career-high. He finished second on the team with 89 yards and scored his first TD of the season.
171 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who are averaging better than 190 per game this season.
0 — Turnovers by the Browns. They have not turned the ball over in either of their wins this season and have just one turnover total through the first three games.
2 — Punts inside the 20-yard line for Corey Bojorquez, who was outstanding throughout the game Thursday and delivered a clutch punt late that pinned the Steelers deep in their own territory.
10 — Days of rest for the Browns, who will go into the mini bye with a 2-1 record before they begin their preparations for a Week 4 matchup with the Falcons.
