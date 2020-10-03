Canton McKinley Bulldogs vs. Massillon Tigers Pregame Report

Canton McKinley vs. Massillon (Washington)

Records: Bulldogs (4-1), Tigers (4-1)

Head Coach: Marcus Wattley; Nate Moore

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2020

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, 1 Paul E. Brown Dr. SE, Massillon, OH 44646

Streaming live: Watch here

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature rivals Canton McKinley Bulldogs and the Massillon (Washington) Tigers.

One of the greatest rivalries in high school sports will be played Saturday, October 3rd at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon leads the all-time series 72-53, with 5 resulting in ties. The first-ever matchup between the two was played in 1894—McKinley came out on top 16-6. In 2019, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 24-14 in a hard-hitting showdown at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Throw all the records out of the window for this rivalry! The Bulldogs (4-1) defeated GlenOak Golden Eagles (0-5) 26-0 last week on the road. Despite playing without seven offensive starters, including starting quarterback Elijah Wesley, the Bulldogs pounded the ball to score 26 points on the Golden Eagles. At full strength, the Bulldogs average 29 points on 407.8 total yards a game this season. However, the Bulldogs are led by their stout defense, featuring junior defensive tackle Mani Powell, who has 55 combined tackles, 43 of those being solo stops.

The Massillon Tigers (4-1) defeated a quality St. Ignatius Wildcats (1-2) opponent 21-14 last week at home. The strength of the Tigers team is their defense, as they limited St. Ignatius to 152 net yards while also forcing three turnovers (2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery). The Tigers defense has surrendered only 34 points combined in their last four contests. Offensively, the Tigers are led by Ohio State commit Jayden Bullard – the talented senior wide receiver poses a threat to strike anytime on the field.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new episode of "Browns Inside the Hudl".