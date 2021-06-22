Cleveland Browns accepting Class of 2022 Marion Motley Scholarship applications

The Cleveland Browns Marion Motley Scholarship, funded by Browns Give Back, is now open to Class of 2022 high school graduates with long-term career goals of working in education or sports.

Students expected to graduate in Spring 2022 may apply for the scholarship, which is managed by a panel of staff members from College Now Greater Cleveland and representatives of Browns Give Back and awards two highly motivated students with $10,000 ($2,500 each year) for their college education. Recipients of the scholarship will also be honored for their achievements during a Browns home game at FirstEnergy Stadium in December.

The deadline for scholarship applications extends to Sept. 30, 2021. For full details and qualifications for the Class of 2022 Cleveland Browns Marion Motley scholarship, visit https://www.collegenowgc.org/find-scholarships/.

The scholarship has awarded more than $300,000 to 30 students from the region. Last year's winners were Tamyra Tate and Oluwapelumi Obasa, who both attended John Hay School of Science and Medicine.

"Marion Motley was a person who overcame diversity and fought for diversity and inclusion" Obasa said. "His scholarship means a lot to me because I also want to fight for diversity and inclusion, and this scholarship helps relieve some of the financial burden that college comes with, so it really helps me create a path for my career and my future."

"This scholarship means so much to me because it's one of the top achievements I've accomplished so far in my life," Tate said. "Being around a low-income community, I don't really see much motivation of people accomplishing their goals. So just knowing that I'm accomplishing my small goals will give me much more motivation for my larger ones."

About the Cleveland Browns Marion Motley Scholarship:

The Cleveland Browns Marion Motley Scholarship, a four-year, renewable scholarship in the amount of $2,500 per year ($10,000 each), honors former Browns fullback and linebacker Marion Motley, who overcame many obstacles to break ground as one of the first African-American players in the NFL and played with the Browns from 1946-53. Enshrined in 1968, Motley was the second African-American inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his native Canton. He was a charter member of the Cleveland Browns Legends program in 2001 and was enshrined in the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor's inaugural class of 2010.

Applicants must be high school seniors who will graduate in Spring 2019 and plan to major in areas that could lead to a career working in education or sports, such as but not limited to: accounting, business, communications, event management, exercise science, finance, graphic design, human resources, information technology, journalism, kinesiology, marketing/advertising, public relations or sports management.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network. The "Stay in the Game!" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. In the 2020-21 school year, the "Stay in the Game!" Network will partner with 16 school districts, benefitting more than 110,000 students in Ohio. An adaptation of the "Get 2 School, Stay In The Game!" Network, the name change reflects the current environment where schools may not necessarily be able to host in-school learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the circumstances, the "Stay in the Game!" Network will continue to encourage and support students to maintain a strong educational-going mindset to keep learning, every day, aligned with its overall goal to help end chronic absenteeism and provide all students equal opportunities to be successful.

Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.

First and Ten – Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, more than 1.5 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

About College Now Greater Cleveland, Inc.: