Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew SC announce voter registration virtual gaming event 'Ballers Vote, Voters Game' ahead of 2020 Election

Haslam Sports Group's Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew SC and their partners at the Florida Mutineers are combining forces to give fans who register or are already registered to vote a special chance to play Call of Duty: Warzone with pro athletes. At 8 p.m. ET on October 26, Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew SC players will provide lucky fans the opportunity to share an evening of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Members of both teams will jump into the event's Discord server and join select fans at random in their Warzone lobby. During the night of friendly yet competitive gaming, the teams will conduct a Q&A session for all participants, as well as offer prizes and more to recognize individuals who are preparing to vote this November.

The teams are hosting the session as part of their ongoing commitment to promoting non-partisan voter registration, education and turn out in their local communities and throughout the nation as the 2020 election approaches.

"By engaging players and fans during this special event, Haslam Sports Group is excited to extend its non-partisan voting campaign efforts, along with the Florida Mutineers, to emphasize the importance of voting and to provide our community with important educational resources," said Jenner Tekancic, VP Community Relations for the Haslam Sports Group. "We are all navigating unique circumstances this year, and it is more important than ever to continually raise awareness about the voter registration process and making a specific plan to submit a vote. Whether it is someone's first time voting or if they are a seasoned voter, it is essential that everyone is fully prepared to get their ballot in on time for the 2020 election."

Beginning today, voter registrants can jump into a special Discord server designed to help support non-partisan voter education and prepare the community for Election Day with promotions, events and giveaways throughout October. Fans can use this link to join the Discord server and learn more. Follow The Mutineers on Twitter for weekly updates to events happening in the discord server.

About Haslam Sports Group

Haslam Sports Group embraces the positive impact of sports and its unique opportunity to unify communities. Through the Haslam and Johnson families' network of industry experience and relationships, their mission is to create world class organizations that achieve sustainable success, provide a best in class fan experience, and give back to their region. They see themselves as stewards of true community assets. HSG looks to invest in strategic sports and entertainment opportunities. Haslam Sports Group's current portfolio includes the Cleveland Browns, operating rights to Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew SC, and an investment in Misfits Gaming Group, a global esports and entertainment company.

About Florida Mutineers & Misfits Gaming Group