Cleveland Browns Daily discusses veteran quarterback options

Robert Kuwada:"Derek Carr threw the ball incredibly well on Thursday. He went out and really made those NFL-type throws and did a nice job with it. He has always been able to throw the ball well up the hash marks, but the intermediate throws across the numbers were a question. Yesterday he was able to do that through a number of different launch points, though. He's up a little weight-wise and he definitely is a little stronger than he was at the end of the season. He's done a lot of work and getting closer to where he wants to be. Derek is a film junky and will know and memorize whatever offense he's in from backwards to forwards. He'll have a smooth transition (into the NFL) in that way. Derek will tell you that he's not the same guy that he was at the beginning of his career. Maturity wise, he's much farther ahead of a lot of people in this draft class."