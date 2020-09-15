Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

Watch Live
Television: Pregame: Thursday, 7 p.m., News 5
Game: 8:20 p.m., News 5 (local) and NFL Network (national)
Video Stream: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:20 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan
Other Info
Announcers:
TV - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (sidelines) and Kristina Pink (sidelines)
Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media:
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns