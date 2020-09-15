How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

Sep 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM
Watch Live

Television: Pregame: Thursday, 7 p.m., News 5

Game: 8:20 p.m., News 5 (local) and NFL Network (national)

Video Stream: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Radio

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:20 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan

Other Info

Announcers:

TV - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (sidelines) and Kristina Pink (sidelines)
Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media:

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

