Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off a 26-24 win over the Panthers in Week 1, while the Jets lost, 24-9, to the Ravens.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 14-13. The Jets won the last game, 23-16, in Week 16 of 2020 at MetLife Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- First 2-0 Start Since 1993 – It's been 29 years since the Browns opened a season with a 2-0 record.
- Homecoming – The Browns will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time in 2022. They'll also induct 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas and Darrel "Pete" Brewster into the Legends club in a halftime ceremony.
- Ground Game – The Browns rushed for 217 yards in Week 1, the second-most in the NFL. RB Nick Chubb compiled 141 rushing yards, the fourth-highest mark in the league, while RB Kareem Hunt scored the team's only two touchdowns — a 1-yard reception and 24-yard run.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns