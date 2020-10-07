Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 4:25 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 3-1 after last week's 49-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Colts are 3-1 after beating the Chicago Bears, 19-11.
- The all-time series between the Browns and Colts is tied, 17-17. Indianapolis has won the past three matchups, including the most recent, a 31-28 victory in 2017.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns RBs vs. Colts defense — The Browns won't have Nick Chubb, but they'll hope to do what they've done the previous four weeks with Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard commanding the backfield.
- Philip Rivers vs. Browns pass defense — The veteran signal-caller has thrown for 984 yards, four TDs and three INTs thus far this season. He'll be facing a Browns unit that surrendered more than 500 through the air vs. Dallas, but forced three turnovers.
- T.Y. Hilton vs. Denzel Ward — The speedy wideout has been largely held in check this season, but he's had some of his best games at the Browns' expense. Ward, the Browns' lockdown CB, is coming off a game in which he collected his first INT of the season.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: 4:25 p.m., CBS (WOIO-19 in Cleveland area)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 12:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:25 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns