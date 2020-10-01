Community

Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center becomes the Journey Center for Safety and Healing

Oct 01, 2020 at 01:57 PM
In alignment with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center has launched a new name, Journey Center for Safety and Healing! Browns Give Back is proud to have a community partner so dedicated to ensuring the safety of all in Cuyahoga County.

Each year, Journey reaches over 37,000 men, women and children in the Cleveland area. The organization is focused on empowering individuals, educating the community and advocating for justice to end domestic violence and child abuse. It envisions a community in which all people enjoy lives free from violence and abuse and feel safe and secure in their relationships. It aims to prevent abuse through education, advocacy and systemic change.

Want to support the Journey Center and its efforts to keep the community safe? Head over to their website to donate, register for a virtual event or educate yourself on the issues of domestic violence and child abuse. Be sure to follow the Journey Center on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all they are doing to end abuse in the Cleveland area.

Want to #give10 by volunteering with the Journey Center? Make sure to take the First and Ten Pledge and share your volunteer story on our website. The First and Ten Movement was designed to inspire fans across the city to give back 10 hours in the community during the year. Since the beginning of the Browns' First and Ten Movement in 2014, more than 2.75 million volunteer hours have been pledged.

