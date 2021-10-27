Don't miss out on the Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes for a chance to win a variety of prizes

Oct 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM
There's still time to enter the Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes presented by CrossCountry Mortgage.

CrossCountry Mortgage is celebrating the inaugural season as an official partner of the Browns by rewarding the most DEDICATED FANS in the league. The Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes will reward Browns fans throughout the season with a variety of exciting prizes.

Remaining prizes include:

• $50,000 cash grand prize

• Tickets to a Browns home game

• Dawg rover (remote-controlled cooler)

• Browns hats

Enter today and don't forget to visit the CrossCountry Mortgage Hype Cam activation on Dawg Pound Drive at all home games this season!

Click here to enter!

