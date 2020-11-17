Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 6-3 after beating the Texans, 10-7. The Eagles are 3-5-1 after falling to the New York Giants, 27-17.
- The Browns lead the all-time series, 31-17-1. The Eagles won the last meeting, 29-10, on Sept. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns rush D vs. Eagles RB Miles Sanders — Sanders is averaging 6 yards per carry on the season.
- Eagles TEs vs. Browns D — Philadelphia could be boosted by the potential return of Pro Bowler Zach Ertz.
- WR Jarvis Landry vs. CB Darius Slay — It will be a matchup of two perennial Pro Bowlers.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: 1 p.m., FOX (WJW-8 in Cleveland area)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns