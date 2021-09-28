Enter the Browns Win, You Win sweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree at Levin Furniture

Levin Furniture invites you to enter the Browns Win, You Win sweepstakes.
One grand prize winner will be randomly chosen at the end of the season to win a $5,000 Levin Furniture shopping spree and Browns merchandise gift card!
To celebrate throughout the 2021 season, after every Browns home game win, Levin Furniture and Mattress will email $50 Levin cash* to individuals who opted-in to promotions from Levin!
Coupon may be redeemed at a participating Levin's store on a qualifying purchase made within 7 days of the respective Browns home victory. Limit one coupon per household per game. Coupon cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts; coupons and discounts are not cumulative. Proper I.D. required at the time of purchase. No minimum purchase necessary.