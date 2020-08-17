First and Ten Highlights - Celebrating 10 volunteers to honor 10th-year anniversary of Browns Adapted Football League

Name: Tony Shuman

Hometown: Parma

Years Volunteered: 8

Why do you volunteer with the Adapted Football League:

Tony has taught at Padua Franciscan High School for twenty-one years. He coached football for the Bruins for twenty years (ten years as Head Coach). Mike Urban would speak at coaching clinics about the Adapted Football League. He is a dynamic person with great vision and it was apparent to Tony that this league was going to be very successful right from the start. As Mike came to speak the first few times, Tony was impressed and wanted to get involved, however, he was just "too busy" to give up some time on the weekends.

After the first two seasons of adapted football came and went, Tony heard so many positive stories from others including the experience of a close family friend. That's when he decided that he was going to make the time to get involved. From that moment forward, being a part of the Adapted Football League has become a priority for Tony, his wife Kammy, son Anthony and daughter Elizabeth. The Adapted Football League means so much to his entire family and they feel blessed to be a part of it and fortunate to have gained so many friends from our involvement.

Many members of the Padua Franciscan community (football players, coaches, parents, teachers, and students) have also been very involved over the years. Not only does Tony and his family look forward to every Saturday during the AFL season, but they have also had the opportunity to be a part of wheelchair football and basketball events.

Message to future Adapted Football League volunteers (#give10):

"Mike Urban and the Achievement Centers for Children Adapted Sports program along with the Cleveland Browns all should be commended for putting together a first class program. During the first two years that I didn't volunteer I used to think I was just too busy to give up some of my time. Now, I couldn't imagine missing out on one minute of working with the incredible athletes in the Adapted Football League. Football brings us all together and the excitement, energy, and enthusiasm in the Adapted Football League is second to none. If someone is looking for an opportunity to give back as a volunteer or wanting to be a part of a wonderful community that feels like family, I challenge them to make the time to volunteer for just one Saturday during the AFL season. Once a new volunteer has the opportunity to assist an AFL athlete, it's my belief that they will be hooked and they will keep coming back to be a part of the outstanding achievements that take place all season long!"

"Working with the AFL also made me aware of the Browns #give10 program and the outstanding community involvement. Not only do the Browns promote community involvement but they also roll up their sleeves as an organization and get out and involved in Northeast Ohio looking to make it a better place!" – Tony Shuman