First and Ten Spotlight – Amherst Browns Backers Provide Lunch for Police Department

Earlier this month, the Amherst Browns Backers chose to #give10 by providing lunch to the Amherst Police Department. The group partnered with two local caterers, German's Villa and Kiedrowski's Bakery, to bring lunch to the ADP. Chomps even stopped by to thank the department for all they do. The event was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Amherst Browns Backers President Ross Maenza said their club is community-focused and they try to give back whenever possible.

"This is just a way for our Browns Backers club to give back to first responders and other charitable organizations," Maenza said.

While this was the first time the Amherst Browns Backers hosted lunch for the police department, the group is no stranger to helping the community. Recently, they fundraised for the Veterans Mural in Amherst, which was created to honor veterans both past and present. The Amherst Browns Backers also sponsor Disabled American Veterans and other local veteran related affiliates.

"We learn from each other… I learned how these guys give back to the community," Maenza said. The Browns thank Maenza and the Amherst Browns Backers for their dedication to serving the community!