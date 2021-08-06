Community

First and Ten Spotlight – Amherst Browns Backers Provide Lunch for Police Department

Aug 06, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Earlier this month, the Amherst Browns Backers chose to #give10 by providing lunch to the Amherst Police Department. The group partnered with two local caterers, German's Villa and Kiedrowski's Bakery, to bring lunch to the ADP. Chomps even stopped by to thank the department for all they do. The event was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Amherst Browns Backers President Ross Maenza said their club is community-focused and they try to give back whenever possible.

"This is just a way for our Browns Backers club to give back to first responders and other charitable organizations," Maenza said.

While this was the first time the Amherst Browns Backers hosted lunch for the police department, the group is no stranger to helping the community. Recently, they fundraised for the Veterans Mural in Amherst, which was created to honor veterans both past and present. The Amherst Browns Backers also sponsor Disabled American Veterans and other local veteran related affiliates.

"We learn from each other… I learned how these guys give back to the community," Maenza said. The Browns thank Maenza and the Amherst Browns Backers for their dedication to serving the community!

You can make a difference like the Amherst Browns Backers by joining our Browns First and Ten movement! This initiative was designed to inspire fans across the city to give back 10 hours in the community during the year. Since the beginning of the Browns' First and Ten movement in 2014, more than 2.75 million volunteer hours have been pledged. If you want to help give back to your community, take the First and Ten pledge here. Have you already done something to give back? Take the pledge and share your story here. If you pledge and share your story, you could be featured in our First and Ten Highlights stories!

