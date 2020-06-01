First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - May 2020

Name: Rachel Boron

Hometown: Canton, OH

How do you give back:

Rachel has taken action with serving her community and providing COVID-19 relief. Due to the pandemic, the Refuge of Hope lost many of its volunteers and has been in dire need of support. Rachel has stepped in to volunteer with them for the last three months. There she prepares between 120-350 meals every time she volunteers. Meals are stored in containers for community members to grab to-go. Rachel has also been volunteering at a private domestic violence shelter twice a week for the last three years. There she creates educational content for preschool to high school students to work through. Rachel shares, "I have felt so blessed in my life and feel called to serve other people. It's important to not take things for granted and to help others." Undoubtedly, Canton's community is strengthened because of Rachel's volunteering efforts!

Name: Tom Bertsch

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How do you give back:

What happens when you merge a pandemic, innovation, and servant leadership? Pick Up + Share! Pick Up + Share is an app developed by entrepreneur, Tom Bertsch. With the global pandemic, Tom connected with community members and volunteers to launch Pick Up + Share, which is the perfect delivery app. Tom also encountered many volunteers who wanted to help during COVID-19. He then strategically tracked the community needs and volunteer interests to complete deliveries. Deliveries completed include groceries, medications, online purchases, and other items people may need. Furthermore, app fees are donated to whatever charity the requestor chooses. The Pick Up + Share app truly allows everybody to make a difference!

Name: Desiree Lankford & Brenda Preston

Hometown: East Cleveland, OH

How do you give back: