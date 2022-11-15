Flash Week Deals Available for 'Faceoff on the Lake'

Check out a variety of deals the Browns are offering from Nov. 21 - Nov. 28 for the "Faceoff on the Lake" hockey game between Ohio State and Michigan, the first ever hockey game to be held at FirstEnergy Stadium, on Feb. 18!
Community Public Skate
Will be offered: Nov. 21
Offer + Info
- Tickets to attend one of the Community Public Skates held on the ice at FirstEnergy Stadium, bundled with a complimentary "Faceoff on The Lake" Ticket
- Complimentary "Faceoff on the Lake" ticket location will be added 72 hours post public skate purchase
- Maximum of 8 tickets
Pricing
Community Public Skate Prices (Discounted during Holiday Offer)
Adults | Wednesday/Thursday: $25.00 Saturday: $30.00
Kids | Wednesday/Thursday: $15.00 Saturday: $20.00
Spectators: $10.00
*Kids tickets are for ages 5-12
*Under 5 are free
"Faceoff on the Lake" - 2 Tickets for $22
Will be offered: Nov. 22 - Nov. 24
Offer + Info
- 2 tickets for $22 (including fees)
- Regular price is $15 + fees
Full Price Browns Single Game Ticket + Receive (1) Complimentary FOTL Ticket
Will be offered: Nov. 25 - Nov. 27
Offer + Info
- Full price Browns single game ticket (Week 15 vs. Ravens or Week 16 vs. Saints) and receive 1 complimentary "Faceoff on the Lake" ticket
- Verified ticket from Browns only
Pricing
- Varies
"Faceoff on the Lake" - 4 Tickets for $45
Will be offered: Nov. 28
Offer + Info
- 4 tickets for $45 Faceoff on the Lake Tickets
- Seating location in the lower-level, behind goal
- Regular price is $25 + fees