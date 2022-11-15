Flash Week Deals Available for 'Faceoff on the Lake'

From Nov. 21 - Nov. 28, the Browns are offering a variety of ticket options for “Faceoff on the Lake," the Ohio State vs. Michigan hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18

Nov 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Check out a variety of deals the Browns are offering from Nov. 21 - Nov. 28 for the "Faceoff on the Lake" hockey game between Ohio State and Michigan, the first ever hockey game to be held at FirstEnergy Stadium, on Feb. 18!

Community Public Skate

Will be offered: Nov. 21

Offer + Info

- Tickets to attend one of the Community Public Skates held on the ice at FirstEnergy Stadium, bundled with a complimentary "Faceoff on The Lake" Ticket​

- Complimentary "Faceoff on the Lake" ticket location will be added 72 hours post public skate purchase​

- Maximum of 8 tickets

Pricing

Community Public Skate Prices (Discounted during Holiday Offer)​

Adults | Wednesday/Thursday: $25.00 Saturday: $30.00​

Kids | Wednesday/Thursday: $15.00 Saturday: $20.00​

Spectators: $10.00​

*Kids tickets are for ages 5-12​

*Under 5 are free​

"Faceoff on the Lake" - 2 Tickets for $22

Will be offered: Nov. 22 - Nov. 24

Offer + Info

- 2 tickets for $22 (including fees)​

- Regular price is $15 + fees

Full Price Browns Single Game Ticket + Receive (1) Complimentary FOTL Ticket

Will be offered: Nov. 25 - Nov. 27

Offer + Info

- Full price Browns single game ticket (Week 15 vs. Ravens or Week 16 vs. Saints) and receive 1 complimentary "Faceoff on the Lake" ticket​

- Verified ticket from Browns only

Pricing

- Varies

"Faceoff on the Lake" - 4 Tickets for $45

Will be offered: Nov. 28

Offer + Info

- 4 tickets for $45 Faceoff on the Lake Tickets​

- Seating location in the lower-level, behind goal

- Regular price is $25 + fees

