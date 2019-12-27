Freddie Kitchens talks finishing season on a strong note, player status updates vs. Bengals - Press Conference

On the benefits to the organization of finishing the season strong with a victory over the Bengals despite no postseason possibilities:

"I think just continuing to go out and putting our best foot forward from the standpoint of how we execute and you leave individually and collectively with a good feeling about what we can do moving forward. That is really all you can do, and that is what you try to do every week. Nothing has really changed other than the fact that after the game, we will not be in the playoffs. You still want to go out and perform your best. It is only one of 16 games through a calendar year so of course, you want to go out, play your best and leave with a good feeling and a good feeling about yourself individually and collectively."

On where the Browns have improved most from Week 1 to Week 17:

"I think there are several areas. I think we have continued to run the ball well and gotten better and better at that. Our third downs have gotten better. We have gotten better in the red zone offensively. Defensively, we have continued to fight through some guys that are missing, and they continue to play hard, fight and get better with their run fits and stuff, which is always a problem, especially with the way some people attack you in the run game. There are several areas. Special teams have continued to get better at covering kicks. We are up in the top 10 in the league in kickoff coverage and punt coverage, and our kickers have done a good job. Several areas."

On what he is looking for from TE David Njoku in order to play on Sunday:

"We are going to play the people I think gives us the best chance to win each week. Depending on what that is, we will see how it goes Sunday."

On why the Browns pass game has been more erratic despite consistency in the run game:

"You have to be more precise in landmarks, in throws and in everything in the pass game. It takes more to be successful in the pass game. We just have to continue to work and try to do well this week."

On if DE Olivier Vernon could potentially play at Cincinnati:

"Yeah, there is definitely a chance. He is trying to work through it now, and we will see what we get on Sunday."

On when he first realized Beckham was being impacted by his hip: