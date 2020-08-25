Grant Delpit to undergo surgery, expected to miss 2020 season

Rookie S Grant Delpit will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.
Delpit suffered the injury early in Monday's practice during individual drills. MRI results later confirmed Delpit would require surgery.
A second-round pick out of LSU, Delpit entered training camp at full strength after dealing with a high ankle sprain throughout his final college season. He'd primarily seen action with the second-team defense through the first part of training camp but would fill in for Karl Joseph on the first team on days Joseph rested.
Delpit, who hails from Houston, won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2018, when he racked up 74 tackles (9.5 for loss, five sacks), five interceptions and nine pass breakups. He followed this past year with second-team All-American honors after compiling 65 tackles, 4.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the undefeated, national champion Tigers.