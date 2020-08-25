Grant Delpit to undergo surgery, expected to miss 2020 season

Rookie S Grant Delpit will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.

Delpit suffered the injury early in Monday's practice during individual drills. MRI results later confirmed Delpit would require surgery.

A second-round pick out of LSU, Delpit entered training camp at full strength after dealing with a high ankle sprain throughout his final college season. He'd primarily seen action with the second-team defense through the first part of training camp but would fill in for Karl Joseph on the first team on days Joseph rested.