Grant Delpit voted Browns 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Cleveland Browns S Grant Delpithas been selected by his teammates as the Browns 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block – the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts – based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.

"Thank you to the Cleveland Browns organization, my teammates and the Browns athletic training staff for this great opportunity and for believing in me to help fight through this Achilles tear from last year," said Delpit. "It was definitely a difficult test for me and I battled a lot, but my support system held it down to ultimately help me capture my goals. I also want to thank everyone who I worked with this past offseason to get me back and ready for this season."

Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, Delpit's speed and versatility was expected to be an exceptional addition to the Browns defense during his rookie season. Unfortunately, the Houston native sustained a season-ending Achilles injury early in training camp and did not make his NFL debut until 2021.

After a strenuous road to recovery with the Achilles during the past year and battling other injuries early in the 2021 campaign, Delpit immediately made in impression in his first professional football game, logging six tackles (three solo) and a sack-fumble in the Browns' 31-21 home victory over the Houston Texans. Late in the fourth quarter, his impactful sack-fumble helped lead to a blocked Texans' field goal that allowed the team to preserve a late lead and secure its first victory of the year.

Entering Week 14, Delpit has started three of his 11 games played, totaling 30 tackles (18 solo) one sack, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble while adding five special teams stop. The second-year player notched his first career interception in Week 12 at Baltimore, picking off Ravens QB Lamar Jackson late in the second quarter.

Despite being on injured reserve last year, Delpit found opportunities to engage with the Northeast Ohio community and has continued to do so in 2021. In September, he hosted a special shopping event for Ohio Elite Seminoles Youth Football Program at a local Meijer, where they provided each of the participants with $150 gift cards to purchase gear, school supplies and other items of need for themselves, families and friends. Additionally this past offseason, Delpit – who was personally inspired after moving to Texas when displaced as a child due to the effects of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 – helped refurbish Jesecia Johnson's home in Houston with a $10,000 donation after it was devastated by a winter storm in February.

Delpit will be recognized tonight during the Providence House 26th Annual Deck the House Benefit Auction, which will be hosted virtually this year. The program begins at 6:30 p.m., and more details can be found here.

The Providence House Deck the House and the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award presentation is part of Day 1 of Browns Give Back's "10 Days of Giving." Throughout "10 Days of Giving," spanning Dec. 7-16, Browns players, coaches and staff will participate in special community events and make meaningful contributions to deserving organizations or individuals as part of the team's yearlong commitment to promoting education and youth football, as well as inspiring others through its signature First and Ten volunteering movement.

