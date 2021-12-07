Grant Delpit voted Browns 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Cleveland Browns S Grant Delpithas been selected by his teammates as the Browns 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block – the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts – based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.
"Thank you to the Cleveland Browns organization, my teammates and the Browns athletic training staff for this great opportunity and for believing in me to help fight through this Achilles tear from last year," said Delpit. "It was definitely a difficult test for me and I battled a lot, but my support system held it down to ultimately help me capture my goals. I also want to thank everyone who I worked with this past offseason to get me back and ready for this season."
Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, Delpit's speed and versatility was expected to be an exceptional addition to the Browns defense during his rookie season. Unfortunately, the Houston native sustained a season-ending Achilles injury early in training camp and did not make his NFL debut until 2021.
After a strenuous road to recovery with the Achilles during the past year and battling other injuries early in the 2021 campaign, Delpit immediately made in impression in his first professional football game, logging six tackles (three solo) and a sack-fumble in the Browns' 31-21 home victory over the Houston Texans. Late in the fourth quarter, his impactful sack-fumble helped lead to a blocked Texans' field goal that allowed the team to preserve a late lead and secure its first victory of the year.
Entering Week 14, Delpit has started three of his 11 games played, totaling 30 tackles (18 solo) one sack, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble while adding five special teams stop. The second-year player notched his first career interception in Week 12 at Baltimore, picking off Ravens QB Lamar Jackson late in the second quarter.
Despite being on injured reserve last year, Delpit found opportunities to engage with the Northeast Ohio community and has continued to do so in 2021. In September, he hosted a special shopping event for Ohio Elite Seminoles Youth Football Program at a local Meijer, where they provided each of the participants with $150 gift cards to purchase gear, school supplies and other items of need for themselves, families and friends. Additionally this past offseason, Delpit – who was personally inspired after moving to Texas when displaced as a child due to the effects of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 – helped refurbish Jesecia Johnson's home in Houston with a $10,000 donation after it was devastated by a winter storm in February.
Delpit will be recognized tonight during the Providence House 26th Annual Deck the House Benefit Auction, which will be hosted virtually this year. The program begins at 6:30 p.m., and more details can be found here.
The Providence House Deck the House and the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award presentation is part of Day 1 of Browns Give Back's "10 Days of Giving." Throughout "10 Days of Giving," spanning Dec. 7-16, Browns players, coaches and staff will participate in special community events and make meaningful contributions to deserving organizations or individuals as part of the team's yearlong commitment to promoting education and youth football, as well as inspiring others through its signature First and Ten volunteering movement.
The Browns are once again hosting its annual "10 Days of Giving" initiative as they strive to lift spirits of those in need throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season. The community engagement program, initially inspired by the Browns' signature #give10First and Ten volunteer movement, fully encompasses the team's dedication to education and combatting chronic absenteeism in Ohio through the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network, its focus on enhancing youth and high school football throughout the state and its commitment to addressing social justice issues.
Providence House, the Cleveland Browns Courage House for Children since 1999, protects at-risk children and supports families through crisis, strengthening communities to end child abuse and neglect. For more information, visit www.provhouse.org.
Cleveland Browns Ed Block Courage Award winners:
1984 WR Willis Adams
1985 DE Carl Hairston
1986 TE Ozzie Newsome
1987 RB Earnest Byner
1988 LB Eddie Johnson
1989 T Cody Risien
1990 RB Kevin Mack
1991 CB Mark Harper
1992 WR Lawyer Tillman
1993 WR Patrick Rowe
1994 LB Carl Banks
1995 DB Bennie Thompson
1999 DE Derrick Alexander
2000 LB Jamir Miller
2001 OG Jeremy McKinney
2002 TE Mark Campbell
2003 DL Courtney Brown
2004 RB Lee Suggs
2005 LB Kenard Lang
2006 K Phil Dawson
2007 DB Gary Baxter
2008 WR Joe Jurevicius
2009 WR Mike Furrey
2010 LB Eric Barton
2011 LB D'Qwell Jackson
2012 P Reggie Hodges
2013 DB T.J. Ward
2014 DL Desmond Bryant
2015 OL Alex Mack
2016 DB Joe Haden
2017 OL Kevin Zeitler
2018 DB Terrance Mitchell
2019 S Juston Burris
2020 RB Nick Chubb
2021 S Grant Delpit
