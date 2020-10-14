HONOR ROW Program Recognizes 6 US Coast Guard Members

Sunday's HONOR ROW guests had the incredible experience of watching the Browns secure their fourth win this season. Through this program, we recognized six members of the United States Coast Guard in game during the first quarter through a scoreboard feature.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country. While maintaining social distancing and keeping the safety of everyone involved as the top priority, the Browns will continue to honor these individuals with the HONOR ROW tribute during each home game this season.

Last night, we were proud to honor PO2 Mandy Black, PO2 William Nicholas, PO3 Zach Stoddard, PO3 Cedric Pettiford, PO2 Mo Fayyad and LT Todd Lenet. We thank them all for their dedication to serving for our country!