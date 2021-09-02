How family and football saved Browns CB Troy Hill

Hill never expected to come back home this way. He's not only in the prime of his career after his best season yet, but he's also joining a Browns team that looks nothing like the ones he remembers watching as a kid. He fit exactly what the Browns were looking for not just on the defense, but the entire roster: Smart, tough and accountable.

"Troy is a versatile corner that has played inside and outside,'' Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "He's a smart football player who can play man coverage, zone coverage, turn the ball over and is a sound tackler. We all viewed him as a really big part of the defensive success in Los Angeles this past year, and for us, the ability to have a corner that can play at a high level on both the outside and inside gives us a lot of flexibility with who we currently have on the roster and who we may add moving forward."

Hill is one of many new defensive players on a team that is looking to be much better than it was in 2020. His big-game experience on one of the NFL's best defenses combined with his veteran savvy made him appealing to his hometown team, and the fit has been seamless thus far. On top of his skillful play in the secondary, Hill has welcomed rookie CB Greg Newsome II with open arms and talked glowingly about how he was excited to "be a part of his journey and at the start of his journey."

"That's Troy Hill," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That is part of the reason he is here is those leadership abilities. He has been through a lot in his life. I think he is looking forward to mentoring guys where he is."

That mindset is already taking place off the field, where Hill hopes to make a difference in the city he left behind to straighten out his life.

Hill understands most children who grow up in poverty surrounded by bad influences don't have the kind of escape plan that helped him. That's why he wants to make a difference for the children of Youngstown, a city that has seen poverty and violent crime continue to rise.

Hill has run football camps in Youngstown in the past, but he wants something more permanent. He's seen what someone like LeBron James can do in his home town of Akron and he wants to do the same as he dreams of one day starting a school of his own.