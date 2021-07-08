How to get an early look at the Browns' 75th Anniversary Uniform

The Browns will unveil their historic, 75th Anniversary Uniform this month, but if you don't have the Cleveland Browns Mobile App, you might miss it.

Starting on Saturday, July 24 at 12:01 AM, the special-edition uniform included as part of a limited-edition merchandise collection called "1946" will first be revealed and sold to registered Browns Mobile App users exclusively for the first 24 hours. Besides being first to purchase the limited-edition uniform, these users will also be able to view the team's official release video and get the first of many Throwback Digital Football Cards featuring some of the Browns' top players sporting the anniversary uniform, before it's available to the general public on July 27. Click here to download the app, create your profile and you're all set.

"While there are already a lot of guesses and supposed "leaks", there has not been anything that has fully unveiled our players in full uniform like our launch video will on July 24", said Dino Bernacchi, SVP, Marketing, Media, Fan and Brand Development for the Cleveland Browns.

For the first 3 days (July 24-26), fans who download the app and create a profile will not only get the first chance to view and purchase the "1946" collection but when purchased through our Pro Shop at FirstEnergy Stadium will be eligible to receive an exclusive poster with purchase of the limited-run collection, while supplies last. There will also be unique items in the collection sold exclusively through the Pro Shop. And during this period, fans will also get a special opportunity to see and take pictures with the freshly installed 75th Anniversary designs on the field and all throughout the lower bowl. And as always, all Browns net proceeds from the Pro Shop at FirstEnergy Stadium benefit the team's efforts toward expanding education and youth football in Northeast Ohio.

During these 3 days, however, the Browns will donate 100% of the proceeds toward the "Stay In The Game" program that helps kids get to school and stay in school by building awareness, supplying fundamental necessities like hygiene products, clothing and digital connectivity for remote learning, as well as funding interventions that support engagement and attendance such as mentorship, attendance support teams and tools to increase family communications. "Uniform reveals garner a ton of excitement and interest among all our fans," said Dino Bernacchi. "The work our Foundation does to support school districts across our state is so important and we want to use this exciting reveal to help raise awareness around our "Stay In the Game" efforts."